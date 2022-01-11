ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at age 65

By Raf Casert
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS — David Sassoli, an Italian journalist who worked his way up in politics while defending the downtrodden and repressed to become president of the European Union’s parliament, died at a hospital in Italy early Tuesday. He was 65. European Council President Charles Michel called Mr. Sassoli...

