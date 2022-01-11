Browns sign 3 more players to future/reserves contracts

The Cleveland Browns are once again active the first week following their failure to make the playoffs in the 2021 NFL season. Earlier, the team signed eight players to future/reserves contracts:

TE Miller Forristall

OG Hjalte Froholdt

TE Nick Guggemos

CB Nate Meadors

OG David Moore

FB Johnny Stanton

OT Alex Taylor

DE Curtis Weaver

By doing so, Cleveland made sure those players were on their roster for the start of the 2022 offseason. The Browns are able to sign current practice squad players and street free agents to these deals.

Tuesday, the team added three more players to future/reserves contracts:

K Chris Blewitt

LB Willie Harvey Jr.

OL Elijah Nkansah

Blewitt was added late in the season as a part of the kicker competition while Harvey and Nkansah were added while the team struggled with players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

All three will be part of the roster as the team enters offseason activities in a few months.