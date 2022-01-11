ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns sign 3 more players to future/reserves contracts

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns are once again active the first week following their failure to make the playoffs in the 2021 NFL season. Earlier, the team signed eight players to future/reserves contracts:

  • TE Miller Forristall
  • OG Hjalte Froholdt
  • TE Nick Guggemos
  • CB Nate Meadors
  • OG David Moore
  • FB Johnny Stanton
  • OT Alex Taylor
  • DE Curtis Weaver

By doing so, Cleveland made sure those players were on their roster for the start of the 2022 offseason. The Browns are able to sign current practice squad players and street free agents to these deals.

Tuesday, the team added three more players to future/reserves contracts:

  • K Chris Blewitt
  • LB Willie Harvey Jr.
  • OL Elijah Nkansah

Blewitt was added late in the season as a part of the kicker competition while Harvey and Nkansah were added while the team struggled with players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

All three will be part of the roster as the team enters offseason activities in a few months.

