Wayzata, MN

Suspect steals keys from woman at Wayzata school, drives off in her car

By Melissa Turtinen
 4 days ago
A woman's car was stolen from the parking lot of Wayzata East Middle School in Plymouth Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened during a basketball game. A "male" approached a woman who was walking into the building. He demanded her keys, which were in her hand, according to an email to families and staff, Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson.

The woman refused and the suspect grabbed the keys out of her hands and stole the car, Anderson said, noting: "The perpetrator did not demonstrate any possession of a weapon and the woman was not injured."

Anderson did not provide a description of the suspect nor any details about how old the suspect is.

Wayzata Public Schools says it is working with the Plymouth Police Department to investigate the incident and it is doing everything it can to prevent similar incidents from happening.

It comes amid a wider wave of vehicle thefts and carjackings across the Twin Cities metro.

Anderson offered some precautions people can take: have your phone ready and charged; be aware of your surroundings and pay special attention to "people who seem to be lurking or cars that suspiciously follow you," call 911 if you feel threatened and "don't sit in your car with the door unlocked or the windows rolled down.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Plymouth Police Department for more information.

Carjacking reported in Woodbury; attempted carjacking in Edina

Carjackings continue to be a problem in the Twin Cities metro, with two incidents reported in Woodbury and Edina Wednesday evening. In Woodbury, a woman reported she had just gotten out of her vehicle at the Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center, 9100 block of Hudson Road, when a silver SUV "approached at a high rate of speed" at about 5:21 p.m., Woodbury police said.
Armed robber hits Twin Cities Speedway twice in 5 days

Authorities in the east Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in multiple armed robberies at local Speedways. The individual has struck three times at two separate gas stations, Woodbury Public Safety and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
More than 2,000 arrested for drunken driving over holidays

Drunken driving arrests over the holidays returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021. Authorities made 2,037 DWI arrests during the state's extra enforcement campaign from Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 2021, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said Wednesday. That's several hundred more than the 1,383 people who were arrested during the 2020...
Police arrest two 13-year-olds after high-speed pursuit of stolen Cadillac

Woodbury police are shining the spotlight on two auto theft incidents from over the weekend, with two 13-year-old boys now in custody. The Woodbury Public Safety Department said the first incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the Seasons neighborhood. A resident was unloading their Kia in the driveway when a young male approached "calmly" and hopped in the vehicle, driving off with the key fob inside. The resident held on to the door, trying to get the teen to stop, but eventually let go as the driver sped off. The Kia was later found in St. Paul via GPS.
8 years in prison for woman charged in 3 violent Twin Cities carjackings

A Minneapolis woman accused of using "force, violence and intimidation" in three separate violent carjackings has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Krisanne Marie Benjamin will spend 100 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. The 25-year-old was also ordered to pay $13,323.53 in restitution.
