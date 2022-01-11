Suspect steals keys from woman at Wayzata school, drives off in her car

Melissa Turtinen

A woman's car was stolen from the parking lot of Wayzata East Middle School in Plymouth Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened during a basketball game. A "male" approached a woman who was walking into the building. He demanded her keys, which were in her hand, according to an email to families and staff, Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson.

The woman refused and the suspect grabbed the keys out of her hands and stole the car, Anderson said, noting: "The perpetrator did not demonstrate any possession of a weapon and the woman was not injured."

Anderson did not provide a description of the suspect nor any details about how old the suspect is.

Wayzata Public Schools says it is working with the Plymouth Police Department to investigate the incident and it is doing everything it can to prevent similar incidents from happening.

It comes amid a wider wave of vehicle thefts and carjackings across the Twin Cities metro.

Anderson offered some precautions people can take: have your phone ready and charged; be aware of your surroundings and pay special attention to "people who seem to be lurking or cars that suspiciously follow you," call 911 if you feel threatened and "don't sit in your car with the door unlocked or the windows rolled down.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Plymouth Police Department for more information.