ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4, including infant, injured in medical helicopter crash in Pennsylvania

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLxni_0diuyWxI00

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were injured Tuesday in a medical helicopter crash reported in suburban Philadelphia, according to multiple reports.

The helicopter was carrying an infant patient and three crew members to a hospital in Philadelphia when it crashed in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby Township, WCAU reported. Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike Zabel, who represents Drexel Hill, said none of those injured suffered life-threatening injuries, calling it “an absolute miracle.”

No other injuries were reported.

Reports of the crash began surfacing on social media around 1 p.m. Images showed smoke rising from a helicopter laying outside what appeared to be a church.

Officials told WTXF-TV that the helicopter was on its way to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia when it crashed near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church. Authorities described the incident as a “controlled landing,” the news station reported.

Citing unidentified sources, WPVI-TV reported that the helicopter was traveling from Maryland. A Drexel Hill resident told the news station that the helicopter appeared to bounce while trying to land, before crashing on its side.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt told WPVI that it was miraculous the pilot was able to land and that more serious injuries weren’t reported.

“It’s an absolute miracle,” he said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Chicago woman fatally stabbed dog, wounded 2 women, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman is accused of fatally stabbing a dog and wounding two women last weekend, authorities said. Jordan Shipp, 30, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated animal cruelty, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. According to the...
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

North Pole man fatally shot in attempted robbery on Santa Claus Lane

NORTH POLE, Alaska — This reads like a Christmas nightmare. A man involved in an attempted robbery in North Pole, Alaska, was killed Wednesday -- on North Santa Claus Lane. In a news release, the North Pole Police Department said that Adam Selid, 18, was shot during a gun sale that turned into an attempted robbery, KTUU-TV reported. The shooting took place in the parking lot near a Taco Bell at North Santa Claus Lane, according to the television station.
NORTH POLE, AK
WSB Radio

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh fatally shot while driving

MIAMI — A Miami rapper was fatally shot Friday night while he was driving a vehicle, according to media outlets in South Florida. Wavy Navy Pooh was ambushed in the West Kendall area of Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald reported, citing “multiple law-enforcement sources.” The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shandler Beaubien, was gunned down near Zoo Miami, according to the newspaper.
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Alec Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone to authorities as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall, a law enforcement official said. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said Baldwin's phone was...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Huey, PA
City
Drexel Hill, PA
State
Maryland State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Darby, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
WSB Radio

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WSB Radio

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

MIAMI — (AP) — Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt.
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

Ranting man apparently takes hostages at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Authorities said a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting angrily in a livestream before the feed cut out. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy