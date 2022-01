A security guard who alleged that Lil Wayne pulled an assault rifle on him during an argument has said he plans to file charges against the rapper. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources say the guard, who initially indicated that he didn’t want to file charges, is now looking to pursue legal options in relation to the incident. It’s not clear what charges he’s hoping to file, but he did claim Weezy hit him numerous times so it’s likely to be assault-related.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO