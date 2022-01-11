ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke Shelley (Budgie) has died at 71

Cover picture for the articleJohn Burke Shelley – best known as the former lead vocalist and bassist of Welsh hard rock and heavy metal band Budgie – has sadly passed away at the age of 71. Shelley, who suffered from Stickler syndrome, and on two occasions had an aortic aneurysm, died in his sleep at...

Burke Shelley, frontman for San Antonio-beloved metal pioneers Budgie, has died at age 71

Vocalist-bassist Burke Shelley of the groundbreaking Welsh hard rock band Budgie has died at age 71, according to a Facebook post from his daughter Ela. While largely regarded as a cult phenomenon elsewhere in the U.S., the trio received regular radio airplay in San Antonio and was even lured out of retirement after years of inactivity to play a 1995 gig at the city's now-defunct La Semana Alegre festival.
Burke Shelley, vocalist and bassist of Budgie, has died at the age of 71

Burke Shelley, vocalist and bassist for the influential Welsh hard-rock band Budgie has died at the age of 71. The news was shared yesterday (10 January) by his daughter Ela. She wrote in a Facebook post on the Budgie fan page: “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old. Please respect the family during this time. With love, His four children: Ela, Osian, Dimitri and Nathaniel.”
Influential Rocker Burke Shelley of Budgie has Died, Age 71

Legendary proto-Heavy Metal artist Burke Shelley of of Budgie has died. He was 71 years old. The news of the influential bassist and vocalist’s passing was shared earlier today by his daughter Ela in a Budgie fan community on Facebook. Shelley has been in poor health for several years according to published reports (Blabbermouth.net). Budgie was huge in the pre-New Wave of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) and Thrash Metal era, inspiring praise, covers, and love from bands as major as Metallica and Iron Maiden, and all of their followers. Metallica broke out their cover of “Breadfan” at their recent 40th Anniversary shows, and the song has been a staple of their shows for decades. They previously recorded “Crash Course In Brain Surgery” and “Breadfan” on several covers records and single. Maiden has covered “I Can’t See My Feelings.” RIP Burke.
