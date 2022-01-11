Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Announce New Album and Tour, Share 2 New Songs: Listen

Since 2013, Earl Sweatshirt has been committed to drawing out his thoughts in the fewest words possible. Both his debut album, Doris, and 2015’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside refined the verbose rhymes the California rapper made his name on while under Odd Future’s wing in the early 2010s. His love of words remained but he was searching for clarity, a quicker route to the sources of his anguish: his then-damaged relationship with his mother; the loss of his grandmother in 2013 and his father in 2017; and the constant negotiations of being young, Black, and in the limelight. His latest handful of projects—2018’s firestarter Some Rap Songs and 2019’s foreboding Feet of Clay—settled into language both blunt and poetic while burying themselves in soupy vocal mixes and tar-soaked beats. Their lyrics ventured into the deep waters of Earl’s mind and funneled back undiluted grief, trauma, and joy.

