Baltimore, MD

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Announce New Album and Tour, Share 2 New Songs: Listen

By Evan Minsker
 4 days ago
The Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat have announced the follow-up to their 2018 Dan Deacon-produced album Riddles. Nightclub Daydreaming is out March 25 via Carpark. The album’s announcement today is accompanied by two new songs: “This Thirst” and “Berliner.” Schrader and Devlin Rice have also announced a spring tour. Listen...

