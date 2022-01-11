Dear Cameron Charles Yarbrough

I’m not sure how my words will find you when you read them, but I pray that they find you well and bring you hope and perspective. As we embark on our journey into the year of 2022, I pray and hope that this year will bring you blessings and favor of abundant prosperity, not just in a monetary sense, but in a sense of wholeness, wellness, and Godly good fortune. I may not know the state of your current circumstances, and I may not know the ones of your future, but I truly believe that you should not underestimate your progress nor the tenacity that has brought you to this current place.

