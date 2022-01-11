Local library temporarily closing for renovations

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Library will be closed to the public beginning Feb. 28 as renovations there continue.

The Warren-Trumbull County Public Library system began construction in April 2021 to build a 14,800 sq. ft. addition onto the Warren Library and to renovate the library’s original section that opened in 1971.

Sections of the original building are also being renovated to better support the library’s increasing technology needs and the need for more flexible spaces and public meeting rooms. The library will increase its number of study and meeting rooms from 3 to 11, with various size rooms to accommodate from two to 120 people.

Due dates for books and other library materials are being adjusted so that no items will be due back to the Warren Library during the closure. Customers who would like to return items may place them in the library’s outside return drops.

Library cardholders will have the option to borrow books and other items from the Bookmobile, which will add weekly stops at the Warren Library to its schedule during the closure. The Bookmobile will be parked in the Warren Library parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning March 1.

The new section that will house the children’s department and teen central is tentatively scheduled to open to the public on April 11. Renovations to the original library building will continue after the new section is open, and a limited selection of books, DVDs, and other materials for adults will be available while that work is completed.

The Warren-Trumbull County Public Library locations in Brookfield, Cortland, Howland, Liberty and Lordstown will remain open usual hours during the temporary Warren library shutdown.

Both sides of the library building are expected to reopen in late summer 2022.

