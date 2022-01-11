ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IL

Inmate found guilty of assaulting correctional officers

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Tuesday that an inmate in the Shelby County Jail has been found guilty of aggravated battery against two correctional officers.

Kroncke said that on Aug. 3, correctional officers attempted to move Miller Jon R. Miller to a different cell, but he refused to comply. Miller then assaulted the officers in what Kroncke called a “violent and unprovoked attack.” One of the officers suffered a brain bleed and bloody facial injuries as a result of the attack.

It took the jury only 15 minutes deliberation before returning a unanimous verdict.

