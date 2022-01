Bengals OC Brian Callahan knows that QB Joe Burrow has a killer instinct hidden just beneath all of his smiles and confidence. “All the confidence and the smirking, he wants to take your freaking soul,” Callahan said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “People feel that. He’s got such an innate ability to understand human interaction and human dynamics. There’s nothing about it that’s forced. There’s nothing about it that’s awkward. I’ve been around other guys that, they can be awkward. And they can come across as kind of phony. It’s just not natural for them. His ability to relate to people is natural. And they all love him.”

