Reyna, Weah uncertain for US World Cup qualifiers

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed Alphonso Davies has stopped training due to a mild inflammation of the heart.The Canadian international has been absent of late after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month.After conducting medical checks on Thursday, upon his return to the training ground this week following a period of isolation, a mild sign of myocarditis was detected in Davies.Nagelsmann, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match with Cologne told reporters: “Yesterday, during our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had Covid-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation...
