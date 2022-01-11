ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reyna, Weah uncertain for US World Cup qualifiers

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ind. (WFFT) -- Midfielder Gio Reyna and forward Tim Weah remain uncertain for the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers, which start Jan. 27 with a match against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio. Reyna has not played in...

