Augusta, GA

Sheriff appeals for help in finding killer of 8-year-old

 4 days ago
Suspect vehicle Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said Monday that two suspects were seen driving a red-orange Jeep Compass TrailHawk with a large black stripe on the hood. But no arrests had been made and few other details were available. (PHOTO: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff asked for the public’s help Monday in finding the killers of an 8-year-old girl.

Georgia news outlets report that Arbrie Anthony of Augusta was killed in a weekend drive-by shooting.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said Monday that two suspects were seen driving a red-orange Jeep Compass TrailHawk with a large black stripe on the hood. But no arrests had been made and few other details were available.

The girl was shot as she stood outside an apartment complex Saturday night. Roundtree said investigators don’t believe the shooting was random but added that there is no reason to believe the little girl was the intended target.

“We are following up on every lead that comes in but I cannot and will not accept the fact that no one knows who these suspects are,” Roundtree said. “There are individuals in this community that knew why they were there, knew what they were there for and knew who they were after but yet they’ve failed to come forward with this information.”

Roundtree said there were horses for children to pet at the location of the shooting. One of the animals died after being hit by gunfire.

Friends and relatives of the dead girl held a vigil for her Sunday.

“She was out here, she was playing like she always does. She wanted to pet the horse, she saw horses, and she just got murdered senselessly,” said Oluwatayo George, Arbrie’s cousin.

Melissa Daniels
2d ago

this is heartbreaking 💔 😢 I can't believe people know who shot this little girl and why the shooting occurred to begin with and won't come forward to help bring her killers to justice. think about it this way what if she was your daughter, little sister,niece or granddaughter. you'd want answers and justice. do the right thing for her

Comments / 0

Community Policy