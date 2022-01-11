ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

United CEO says airline has seen zero COVID deaths among vaccinated since mandate

By Justin Tasolides
mynews13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter to employees, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby addressed the impact the omicron variant surge has had on the company: About 3,000 employees of the company are currently positive for COVID-19. But, Kirby said, the company’s vaccine mandate “is working — and saving lives,” noting that of...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
Quad-Cities Times

COVID Vaccination Among Young Children Stalls in the United States

COVID Vaccination Among Young Children , Stalls in the United States. NBC News reports pediatricians in the United States are alarmed at the slow pace in which young children are receiving a coronavirus vaccine. As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, the country has hit new highs of COVID-related pediatric hospitalizations. In the two months after Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine received authorization to be administered to children aged 5 to 11, merely 27% have received at least one dose. Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 18% of them have received two. Health officials say the vaccination rates among children have differed by region in the United States. Recent analysis shows almost 50% of 5- to 11-year-olds in Vermont are fully vaccinated. According to NBC News, less than 10% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received two doses in nine Southern states. You have these large swaths of vulnerable children who are going to school. , Dr. Samir Shah, director of the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, via NBC News. Experts say they fear states with lower vaccination rates "are less likely to require masking or distancing...”. One of the problems we’ve had is this perception that kids aren’t at risk for serious illness from this virus. , Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, via NBC News. That’s obviously not true. , Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, via NBC News.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Ceo#Omicron
AFP

Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from most of world

Hong Kong announced a ban on passengers from most of the world transiting through its airport on Friday as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - China flare-ups - It is not clear whether the transit suspension will impact the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with many athletes and officials expected to travel to China via Hong Kong in the coming days ahead of next month's opening of the Games.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fast Company

United Airlines just shared 1 statistic that proves vaccine mandates save lives

Like the rest of the airline industry, United Airlines is being clobbered by omicron. At Newark Airport recently, nearly one-third of its workforce called in sick on a single day. But in a memo sent to workers on Tuesday, CEO Scott Kirby pointed to one particular early but tough decision United made that he’s become very proud of: giving all 67,000 of its U.S. employees the choice to either get vaccinated or be fired.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

United Airlines CEO says that before the company’s vaccine requirement, 1 employee a week was dying of COVID

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In a letter to employees Tuesday morning, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that while approximately 3,000 United employees are currently testing positive for COVID-19, the company has registered zero deaths and zero hospitalizations from COVID over the past eight weeks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy