Constellation execs emphasize role of nuclear energy in future of company

Exelon shareholders will get one share of Constellation for every three shares of EXC they own on Feb. 1, 2022. Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is completing the spinoff of its generation division less than one year after the original announcement. The new company will be known as Constellation Energy (NYSE:CEG), the same name and ticker symbol of the company Exelon acquired 10 years ago. On 2/1/2022, Exelon shareholders will receive one share of Constellation for every three EXC shares they own. More information about the spinoff can be found in the SEC filing. Constellation, with 21 GW of nuclear capacity across 13 plants, will be easily the largest generator of carbon-free power in the US. The company's fleet fits well with the trend of government and public support for reducing CO2 emissions. Constellation is a best-in-class operator of these facilities with plant availability, outage days, and operating costs much better than industry averages. On the commercial side, Constellation is a leading retail power provider with a customer base more heavily concentrated in the Commercial and Industrial sectors than its peers.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO