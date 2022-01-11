Philip Morris International Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn trading on Tuesday, shares of Philip Morris International were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5), with the stock changing hands as low as $99.08 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable...

Motley Fool

Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

The medical technology company is one of the first companies to downgrade expectations after the recent surge in coronavirus cases. Shares in medical technology company Koninklijke Philips Electronics (NYSE:PHG) slumped more than 15% in early trading on Wednesday. The move comes after a disappointing update on its fourth quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. The supplier of hospital equipment and personal health devices said it...
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Why Philip Morris Stock Might Be a Good Play for 2022

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is primarily a multinational tobacco company, with products sold in over 180 countries. PM is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. Philip Morris’ brand portfolio is led by Marlboro, the world’s best-selling international cigarette. At last check, PM was trading down 0.2% at $100.05.
STOCKS
Forbes

Cathie Wood’s Rollercoaster Performance Offers A Familiar Lesson About Volatility

Volatility is a two way street. It can be an investor’s friend or foe, depending on the direction. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has the type of investment track record to demonstrate this point well. Her firm’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has returned 23.5% annually since its original launch in 2014—trouncing the S&P 500’s 14.6% annualized return over the same period. But it’s also been a rollercoaster ride to get there.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

ETW: International Stocks CEF, 8% Yield

ETW is a buy-write closed-end fund focusing on global stocks from the Eaton Vance product suite. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) is a closed-end fund whose primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund achieves its stated mandate by investing in a portfolio of international stocks and writing call options on both U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the underlying portfolio. ETW is thus a "buy-write" fund, with a slight basis between the underlying common stock portfolio and the indices on which the options are written. The fund has been in existence for more than 15 years and it displays favorable risk/reward metrics. With a 0.77 Sharpe ratio (versus a 0.72 Sharpe for the Morningstar Derivative Income Total Return Index) and a low standard deviation of 11.8 (when measured on a 5-year basis) ETW constitutes a good vehicle to follow a thesis of muted 2022 stock returns but higher overall market volatility. The fund has very solid trailing returns, with the 3- and 5- year trailing total returns standing at 15.5% and 12.2% respectively. An investor concerned that the market will experience increased volatility in 2022 but ultimately will not exhibit the same outstanding returns as in 2021 is well suited to take advantage of that view via this vehicle. We like this fund from the Eaton Vance buy-write suite for its international exposure and we are Bullish, even though ETW is currently trading at a slight premium to NAV. We would advise a savvy investor to buy in small chunks and layer in while building an exposure to ETW, with volatility bouts being excellent exposure adding points.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

JPMorgan Chase, Home Depot share losses lead Dow's 300-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 301 points lower (-0.8%), as shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares have dropped $10.92, or 6.5%, while those of Home Depot have fallen $15.26, or 3.9%, combining for an approximately 173-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are American Express (AXP) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

