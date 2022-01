The possible return of Quantum Leap is taking a big step forward at NBC. The network has greenlit the sequel pilot to the 1989 time-travel adventure drama that ran for five seasons on the network. The synopsis reads, “It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.” The description makes it sound like original series star Bakula is on board. Nothing is official, but per sources,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO