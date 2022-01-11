ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Frigid temperatures expected in Georgia tonight

By The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Georgia residents are bracing for another cold night as temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing this evening. Expect lows of 28...

thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

Here’s how Georgia is preparing for this weekend’s snow

The state agencies in charge of responding to weather emergencies are bracing for a winter storm expected to hit North Georgia and metro Atlanta during a three-day holiday weekend. Georgia Department of Transportation crews began treating interstate and state highways Friday morning with brine solution in an area stretching from...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Georgia Sun

Snow Update: Metro Atlanta could get up to an inch of snow

A mix of wintry conditions is expected to impact tens of millions of people across different regions of the U.S. over the holiday weekend, including snow and ice in parts of the Southeast as the storm is forecast to plunge through Virginia and Kentucky, reaching as far south as Georgia.
The Georgia Sun

Live Updates: Snow closures and weather information

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports it is about 70 percent complete with Phase 1 brining of the I-20 corridor north. Due to the expected winter weather that is forecast for Hall County Saturday night, Hall County compactor sites will be closed on Sunday, January 16.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
The Georgia Sun

Will it snow in Georgia this weekend? What we know so far

A substantial snowstorm is poised to unload hefty accumulations over parts of the Plains and Midwest late this week and early this weekend, and it won’t stop there. AccuWeather forecasters warn that it may go on to bring snow and ice, leading to the potential for dangerous travel conditions, across parts of the Southeast.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Delmar
The Georgia Sun

Severe weather possible for Southwest Georgia Sunday

Southwest Georgia could see severe storms Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has noted increased probabilities for severe weather on Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning across the area. Some storms could have wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Georgia Sun

Coronavirus Updates: Georgia opens two mega-testing sites

Note: Below are updates on closures, cancelations, and changes being made around the state due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Updates will be posted as they come in. The Georgia Department of Public Health in partnership with DeKalb County Board of Health, Cobb & Douglas Health Department and Viral Solutions announce the opening of two COVID-19 mega-testing sites.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Will it snow in Georgia on Monday?

If you live in North Georgia you might see snow when you wake up Monday morning. The current forecast shows the possibility of snow between midnight and 9 a.m. Monday for what the National Weather Service calls far North Georgia. Beginning tonight, rain showers will transition to snow and will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia braces for severe storms overnight

Meteorologists throughout Georgia are warning residents to stay aware of the weather as they go to bed tonight. Severe storms are expected in the late night and early morning hours. A storm system moving into North and West Central Georgia in the early morning hours could bring severe storms, damaging...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Severe storms possible in Georgia the rest of the week

Thunderstorms will be possible across north and central Georgia beginning today and tonight. According to the National Weather Service, the primary threats will be gusty to damaging winds, a brief tornado, periods of heavy rain, and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning. Isolated flooding will be possible where the heaviest rain occurs across...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

COVID-19 surge causes trash pickup delays in Georgia

The recent surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 throughout the nation will impact trash pickup service in Georgia. Waste Management reports several of its drivers are unable to work due to COVID-19 infections and service in several areas throughout Georgia and the Carolinas will be affected. Waste Management says...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Hindsight: Most Popular Georgia News Stories of 2021

In a previous article we featured the most important news items of 2021 in Georgia. However, the most important stories aren’t always the most popular stories. Often readers are drawn to the spectacular, the bizarre, or the things that they believe can’t or shouldn’t happen in their communities.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Peach Drop canceled due to COVID-19 surge

ATLANTA — As the positive cases of COVID-19 continue to surge and upon advice from public health professionals the City of Atlanta announces the cancellation of the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop. “In consultation with public health officials, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy