Oneida County, NY

Oneida County to hold free COVID testing at Harts Hill Inn

By Tom Coyne
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County will hold free drive-thru COVID testing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Harts Hill Inn on Clinton Street in Whitesboro. The testing is scheduled for 12:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday.

The county will also be conducting tests at its drive-thru site at Griffiss Airport in Rome on Wednesday from 9:00AM until 5:00PM and on Saturday from 10:00AM until 1:00PM.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced that the county has given 1,000 COVID home test kits to the Mid-York Library System for them to be given away, free, at more than 20 libraries across the county. Details on that distribution will be released soon.

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

