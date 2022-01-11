ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. welcomes completion of Russian-led mission in Kazakhstan -State Dept

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Tuesday welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s announcement that Russian-led forces had completed their mission in the country following...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russia-West tensions could be put to UN Security Council: US officials

If Moscow escalates the Ukrainian security crisis, the United States may refer the matter to the UN Security Council, US officials said Friday, stressing Washington still favors a diplomatic solution. "If Russia further escalates tension to really go to the heart of the principles and commitments that all nations states have made in the UN Charter... there will be obviously an opportunity for discussion at the UN Security Council," another US official said, also on condition of anonymity.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US intelligence says Russia planning false flag operation to justify Ukraine invasion

US officials say the United States has information that Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine. The revelation comes as the United States has urged Russia not to invade its neighbour.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was concerned Russia would stage such an attack, saying it was similar to what Moscow did in 2014 by accusing Ukraine of preparing an attack against Russian forces and warned it could happen between mid-January and mid-February.She said Russia had already dispatched operatives trained in urban warfare who could use...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wtvbam.com

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

BREST, France (Reuters) – The European Union’s top diplomat condemned on Friday a cyber attack on Ukraine and said the EU’s political and security committee and cyber units would meet to decide how to respond and help Kyiv. A massive cyber attack warning Ukrainians to “be afraid...
EUROPE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why didn't China send troops to aid Kazakhstan?

China gave strong verbal backing to Kazakhstan’s leader for his deadly crackdown to quell violent unrest, but stood aside as Russia sent in special forces troops. Resource-rich Kazakhstan on China's western border, has economic and strategic importance for Beijing and is an important link in its “Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative to expand its global trade and political influence in rivalry with the U.S. and its allies. China's response to the crisis underscores how it prefers to influence outcomes with verbal assurances and offers of assistance, without committing troops. “The growing closeness between Russia and China means we...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#State Dept#Us State Department#Russian#Reuters#The U S State Department#Csto#Central Asian
AOL Corp

Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end', Poland warns of risk of war

VIENNA/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Poland's foreign minister said on Thursday that Europe was at risk of plunging into war as Russia said it was not yet calling time on diplomacy but that military experts were preparing options in case tensions over Ukraine could not be defused. U.S. Ambassador Michael Carpenter said...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
goodmorningpost.com

The Russian Ambassador to the United States has urged Kazakhstan’s Democratic Forces to re-establish stability

(United States): Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, has emphasised that instead than undermining the situation in Kazakhstan, all democratic forces should work to restore peace. “Radicals with dehumanising views have launched a campaign against Kazakhstan. Thousands of jihadists and marauders attempted to ‘undermine’ the legal system....
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy