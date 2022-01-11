ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Oneida County to hold free COVID testing at Harts Hill Inn

By Tom Coyne
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County will hold free drive-thru COVID testing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Harts Hill Inn on Clinton Street in Whitesboro. The testing is scheduled for 12:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday.

The county will also be conducting tests at its drive-thru site at Griffiss Airport in Rome on Wednesday from 9:00AM until 5:00PM and on Saturday from 10:00AM until 1:00PM.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced that the county has given 1,000 COVID home test kits to the Mid-York Library System for them to be given away, free, at more than 20 libraries across the county. Details on that distribution will be released soon.

