END OF WATCH: Officer Keona Holley laid to rest

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD—Officer Keona Holley has been laid to rest, almost one month after she was shot ambush-style while sitting in her patrol car in Baltimore City.

Her funeral was held at the Baltimore Convention Center on Tuesday.

At just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, officers received a report of a vehicle crash in the 4400-block of Pennington Avenue. Upon arrival, police learned that a patrol vehicle had crashed and that the driver of the vehicle was an officer with the Baltimore Police Department, now identified as Officer Holley.

Medics began to render aid and she was then taken to Shock Trauma.

Officer Holley was removed from life support on December 23rd .  Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with her murder .

“It was my honor to pay tribute to the life, the memory, and the legacy of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley,” said Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday.  “Keona served her city with passion and dedication, and she took immense pride in being a police officer. May she rest in peace.”

“Officer Keona Holley was a devoted public servant who committed her life to making Baltimore a better place,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “As we lay her to rest…I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that her legacy lives on.”

Maryland Crime & Safety
Larry Hogan
