WWE

WWE: John Cena Confirms Vince McMahon Considered Turning Him Heel During His Feud With The Rock

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE fans yearned for John Cena to turn heel for nearly a decade during his run as the top star in the company, but the 16-time world champion always turned the other cheek no matter how much the fans booed him or how badly his fellow wrestlers coerced him. However, there...

comicbook.com

WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
MOVIES
CELEBRITIES
WWE
CELEBRITIES
WWE
WWE
WWE
CELEBRITIES
WWE

WWE

