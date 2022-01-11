Andrew Garfield Remembers Not Being 'Handsome Enough' For Narnia Role

Andrew Garfield has received various accolades throughout his career. He is a recipient of a Tony Award and a British Academy Television Award and was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Hacksaw Ridge. He has been appearing in big movies recently, starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directional debut, Tick, Tick…Boom!, as Jonathan Larson; playing televangelist Jim Bakker in the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye; and reprising Spider-Man in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to Study Breaks Magazine, the actor has been receiving a lot of attention in the past month with his recent performances. “No matter what corner of the internet you find yourself in, there’s no doubt that you’ve encountered plenty of posts about Garfield in the last month. Some have even gone so far as to say that we’re in the midst of ‘The Andrew Garfield Renaissance’, with audiences adoring the actor so much in his newer films that they have gone on to re-watch his older ones.” Andrew Garfield has definitely proven his talent especially this year, and if you plan to watch some of his best movies, here are five of Andrew Garfield’s performances that we believe deserve an Oscar nod.

