Andrew Garfield Remembers Not Being 'Handsome Enough' For Narnia Role

By Logan Plant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man fans agree that Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker is an absolute heartthrob, but the actor has revealed not everyone has always been impressed with his looks. Specifically, Garfield says his appearance kept him from getting the role of Prince Caspian in the Chronicles of Narnia movies. Speaking to Variety,...

