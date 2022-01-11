USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following College Football Playoff
Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC) concluded its 2021 season Dec. 30 in the Transperfect Music City Bowl, losing to Purdue in overtime, 48-45.
The 2021 college football season came to an end Monday as Georgia defeated Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the 2021 season was released Tuesday.
Rank Team Record Points Change
1 Georgia 14-1 1,550 (62)
2 Alabama 13-2 1,488 -1
3 Michigan 12-2 1,398 -1
4 Cincinnati 13-1 1,346 –
5 Ohio State 11-2 1,279
6 Baylor 12-2 1,275 –
7 Oklahoma State 12-2 1,197
8 Michigan State 11-2 1,066
9 Notre Dame 11-2 1,028 -4
10 Oklahoma 11-2 994
11 Ole Miss 10-3 909 -3
12 Utah 10-4 877 -1
13 Pittsburgh 11-3 742 -1
14 Wake Forest 11-3 609
15 Kentucky 10-3 592
16 Clemson 10-3 528
17 Houston 12-2 510
18 ULL 13-1 502 -1
19 NC State 9-3 453 -1
20 Arkansas 9-4 354
21 Oregon 10-4 336 -6
22 BYU 10-3 284 -8
23 Iowa 10-4 276 -7
24 Utah State 11-3 142
25 Texas A&M 8-4 133 -2
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 25: Texas-San Antonio
Others receiving votes:
San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1
