USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following College Football Playoff

By Dan Harralson
By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC) concluded its 2021 season Dec. 30 in the Transperfect Music City Bowl, losing to Purdue in overtime, 48-45.

The 2021 college football season came to an end Monday as Georgia defeated Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the 2021 season was released Tuesday.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Georgia 14-1 1,550 (62)

2 Alabama 13-2 1,488 -1

3 Michigan 12-2 1,398 -1

4 Cincinnati 13-1 1,346 –

5 Ohio State 11-2 1,279

6 Baylor 12-2 1,275 –

7 Oklahoma State 12-2 1,197

8 Michigan State 11-2 1,066

9 Notre Dame 11-2 1,028 -4

10 Oklahoma 11-2 994

11 Ole Miss 10-3 909 -3

12 Utah 10-4 877 -1

13 Pittsburgh 11-3 742 -1

14 Wake Forest 11-3 609

15 Kentucky 10-3 592

16 Clemson 10-3 528

17 Houston 12-2 510

18 ULL 13-1 502 -1

19 NC State 9-3 453 -1

20 Arkansas 9-4 354

21 Oregon 10-4 336 -6

22 BYU 10-3 284 -8

23 Iowa 10-4 276 -7

24 Utah State 11-3 142

25 Texas A&M 8-4 133 -2

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 25: Texas-San Antonio

Others receiving votes:

San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1

