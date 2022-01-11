ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What New Public Health Emergency Means For NJ Residents

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday reinstated a public health emergency amid the Omicron surge.

Murphy began his announcement by explaining what the health emergency does not mean: Going backward.

"This step does not mean any new restrictions," he said. "It simply allows [the] state government to continue to respond to the ongoing threat that COVID-19 poses to our daily lives."

As of Tuesday, New Jersey was registering approximately 35,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. In the last two weeks, more than 10,000 residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The governor hopes that the reinstatement of the emergency will help New Jersey achieve a "real and lasting sense of normal."

Murphy noted the new emergency is a measure to keep New Jerseyans on track in the fight against COVID-19. Bringing vaccination and testing resources to the communities that need them, and keeping businesses and schools open were of utmost importance, he said.

Comments / 26

? What???
3d ago

More Murphy mandates, lockdowns and tax money going to ( democratic controlled) cities in New Jersey…… how about stopping all the unvaccinated illegals from coming into the state? Funny how after Biden opens the borders Covid explodes in America!

Reply(1)
10
tony ciccone
3d ago

why don't you fix the motor vehicle problem and it and the New Jersey DOL problem that nobody's getting paid because your game is you want people to give up and keep the money for New Jersey that's the deal how could you let people wait weeks and weeks to get paid hire more specialist to handle New Jersey unemployment to handle these cases

Reply
5
Really?
3d ago

So her you go Murphy- 1) you go on vacation. And bring Covid back to NJ. 2) you locked down NJ residents but allowed out of state to come to NJ and shop & party - so locks down the state and allow no out of state vehicles in unless it’s truckers or delivery not residents from NY or Pa to go shopping. That should of been done already.

Reply(2)
6
