Here's What New Public Health Emergency Means For NJ Residents

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday reinstated a public health emergency amid the Omicron surge.

Murphy began his announcement by explaining what the health emergency does not mean: Going backward.

"This step does not mean any new restrictions," he said. "It simply allows [the] state government to continue to respond to the ongoing threat that COVID-19 poses to our daily lives."

As of Tuesday, New Jersey was registering approximately 35,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. In the last two weeks, more than 10,000 residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The governor hopes that the reinstatement of the emergency will help New Jersey achieve a "real and lasting sense of normal."

Murphy noted the new emergency is a measure to keep New Jerseyans on track in the fight against COVID-19. Bringing vaccination and testing resources to the communities that need them, and keeping businesses and schools open were of utmost importance, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.