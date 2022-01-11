ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tranquil Winter Weather

By David Paul
wtvy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYNOPSIS – Typical winter weather continues for the days ahead. We’ll see cold nights, but highs will rebound into the upper 50s Wednesday and lower to middle 60s Thursday. Our next rain chance is on the way for later Saturday as another...

www.wtvy.com

CBS Boston

Frigid Temperatures Continue Through Saturday; Storm To Bring 50-70 MPH Wind Gusts Sunday Into Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Wintah is here! Plenty of wind and cold on the way, but news for snow lovers isn’t great. Quick summary of the next 48 hours: Coldest start to a day yet on Saturday morning, temperatures drop into the single digits and in some cases below zero Winds continuing to gust 20-40 mph through midday Saturday, delivering wind chills -10 to -25 degrees at times Sunday morning will be another very cold one in the single digits, albeit without the wind. Sunday afternoon will be much more comfortable, in the mid and upper 20s How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Potent Winter Storm System Set To Hit Delaware Valley Sunday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A one-two punch from Mother Nature will hit the Philadelphia region this weekend as the Delaware Valley will deal with brutally cold Arctic air followed by a potent storm system on Sunday evening. The cold is here – Saturday’s morning low in the city dipped to a frigid 16 degrees with a wind chill of zero, making it the coldest morning of the season so far in Philadelphia.  Highs Saturday will top out in the low to mid 20’s with wind chills just barely creeping into the teens – the coldest day since Feb. 1, 2019. It’s dry through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Wind Chills Come Ahead Of Massive Snow Storm Projected For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are nearly 10″ below average for snowfall this season but more snow is on the way that will most likely catch us up and put us back on track. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) First things first, it’s frigid today with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills. Highs only stay in the low 20s and feeling in the teens for much of the day. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside – It’s the law! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Snow Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1p.m. Sunday to 1a.m on Monday for most of Maryland. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the storm as it moves into our region. This advisory comes as we are already dealing with bone chilling conditions. Temperatures will struggle to make it above the mid 20s. That would be chilly enough but unfortunately the brisk north wind will make it feel like the upper teens. Another frigid night is in store, with a forecast low of 15° for Baltimore. This storm will bring #Maryland quite a range of impacts! Heavy snow...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold

CHICAGO (CBS) — Conditions will be clearing and colder Saturday evening before becoming slightly warmer over the next few days. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 14 degrees. There will be sunshine early and then increasing clouds Sunday. High temperatures will reach 31 degrees. Expect temperatures to be warmer through mid week then colder by Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

New York Weather: Saturday Afternoon 1/15 CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Bunde up! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies today, but it stays COLD. Highs will struggle to get into the low 20s, feeling like the single digits and teens all day. It’s then another cold night, although with slightly less wind, the wind chills won’t be as severe. Still… plenty cold! For Sunday, the daylight hours are dry as well. It’s after sunset that precip starts moving into our southern areas, moving into the city by 7pm. The brunt of the storm is then overnight into early Monday morning. For the city and south/east, it’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Current Forecast Show Likelihood Of Heavy Snow In Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be clear and cold on Saturday night, with lows in the teens and even some single digits expected north near Interstate-80. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Those clear skies will lead to some nice sunshine early Sunday before clouds roll in ahead of the winter storm system in the afternoon. The storm is getting its act together right now near Arkansas and is drawing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Easterly wind flow at the surface will allow chilly air to stay in...

