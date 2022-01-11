ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars Will Have A Host For The First Time In Three Years—Who Will It Be?

By Marisa Dellatto
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
For the first time in three years, the Academy Awards will have a host, a CBS executive said Tuesday – and speculation is set to intensify as to who will get the high-profile gig. Key Facts. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, who made the...

