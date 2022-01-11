‘X-Force’ details surface in Destiny of X era series by Ben Percy and Robert Gill

This April, X-Force enters the Destiny of X era with a new jumping on point and a shocking new enemy!. As long as mutantkind thrives on Krakoa, X-Force must protect the island nation from its most dangerous outside threats. In order to do so, this group of mutantkind’s most lethal have to be willing to get their hands dirty and risk their lives in the most extreme and dangerous situations. They’ve made their share of mistakes, been killed and resurrected more times than they can count, and now, they’ll face a new foe that will strike at the heart of Krakoa’s dream. Emerging in the aftermath of X-Lives/X-Deaths of Wolverine comes Cerebrax! This all-new arc kicks off in X-Force #27 and will see rising star Robert Gill come aboard as the hit series’ new main artist.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO