‘X-Force’ details surface in Destiny of X era series by Ben Percy and Robert Gill
By David Brooke
aiptcomics
4 days ago
Marvel Comics has been teasing future stories in the X-Men for the past two weeks and it’s X-Force’s turn today. Written by Ben Percy and drawn by Robert Gill, the series returns in April after X Lives of Wolverine and X Death of Wolverine wraps up. This...
This April, X-Force enters the Destiny of X era with a new jumping on point and a shocking new enemy!. As long as mutantkind thrives on Krakoa, X-Force must protect the island nation from its most dangerous outside threats. In order to do so, this group of mutantkind’s most lethal have to be willing to get their hands dirty and risk their lives in the most extreme and dangerous situations. They’ve made their share of mistakes, been killed and resurrected more times than they can count, and now, they’ll face a new foe that will strike at the heart of Krakoa’s dream. Emerging in the aftermath of X-Lives/X-Deaths of Wolverine comes Cerebrax! This all-new arc kicks off in X-Force #27 and will see rising star Robert Gill come aboard as the hit series’ new main artist.
The X-Men series Excalibur is mutating into a new Marvel Comics series for the Destiny of X era. Knights of X brings back Excalibur and X of Swords writer Tini Howard with artist Bob Quinn (Way of X) as Captain Britain recruits nine other mutants to protect their kind and restore order in the mystical realm of Otherworld. The conclusion of Excalibur featured the evil Merlyn taking control of Otherworld and the Starlight Citadel. He also controls Otherworld with an army of Furies the size of Sentinels. Marvel teases that the Knights of X will be searching for an artifact deeply rooted in X-Men history.
What if the X-Men event House of X occurred in the '90s? We're about to find out in the new Marvel Comics series X-Men '92: House of XCII. Writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin are creating their own divergent variant Marvel universe in X-Men '92: House of XCII, taking Jonathan Hickman's seminal House of X concept and imaging it taking place in '90s X-Men heyday just after Chris Claremont and Jim Lee's X-Men, in the height of the 'Blue and Gold' era.
This April, X-FORCE enters the Destiny of X era with a new jumping-on point and a shocking new enemy!. As long as mutant-kind thrives on Krakoa, X-Force must protect the island nation from its most dangerous outside threats. In order to do so, this group of mutant-kind’s most lethal have to be willing to get their hands dirty and risk their lives in the most extreme and dangerous situations. They’ve made their share of mistakes, being killed and resurrected more times than they can count. And now, they’ll face a new foe that will strike at the heart of Krakoa’s dream. Emerging in the aftermath of “X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE” comes “Cerebrax”! This all-new arc kicks off in “X-FORCE #27” and will see rising star Robert Gill come aboard as the hit series’ new main artist.
Marvel Comics has revealed new details on the upcoming New Mutants series which is returning in April. Written by Vita Ayala and drawn by Rod Reis, New Mutants #25 is a perfect jumping-on point that features a battle between Magik and the Goblin Queen. So what’s New Mutants #25 about?...
Marvel Comics has released seven Amazing Spider-Man #1 variant covers which will be available on April 6th. Artists include Russell Dauterman, Humberto Ramos, Mark Bagley, Travis Charest, Jim Cheung, Skottie Young, Bengal, Peach Momoko, Rose Besch, Artgerm, and Inhyuk Lee. Just yesterday the new creative team on Amazing Spider-Man was...
As Marvel's 'Destiny of X' relaunch of the X-Men line begins shaping up for its March and April rollout, the publisher has announced the details of another of the titles planned for 'Destiny of X' with the revelation of the cast and creative team of April's Legion of X. Written...
January 5's Inferno #4 marks writer Jonathan Hickman's swansong from the franchise, resolving the first major plot point of his run, involving the secret of Moira X, whose reincarnation power is one of the biggest secrets of Krakoa. Hickman, alongside artists Valerio Schiti and Stefano Caselli, sets the stage for...
Marvel Comics started 2022 with an ending. With Inferno #4, writer Jonathan Hickman has penned his final issue as “showrunner” of the X-Men line, a role he’s played since 2019’s release of the blockbuster House of X/Powers of X. Hickman’s changes to the facts, tone, and...
Marvel Comics has announced a new collaboration with Webtoon with a 7-issue series featuring the Eternals. Titled Eternals: The 500 Year War, the comic will launch first on Marvel Unlimited followed by launching on Webtoon on January 20th. Each issue of Eternals: The 500 Year War will feature an international creative team from the country that the story is being told in.
BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT! Iconic Spider-Man scribe J.M. DeMatteis (KRAVEN’S LAST HUNT, SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS) returns to spin his webs once more within the Spidey mythos, this time joined by explosive artist David Baldeón (WEB WARRIORS, DOMINO)! Together, they’re bringing you unlocked memories in the life of BEN REILLY, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN! Darkness looms over New York City as murders begin to pile up…but how are they all connected? Do the answers Ben is looking for reside in the haunted halls of the RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE?
Marvel Comics has signaled for the second time this week multiple titles are going back to the printers as they have sold out. Titles include Avengers Forever #1, Captain America/Iron Man #1, Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1 (Which is great by the way!), and Shang-Chi #7. Expect to find them in comic shops on February 23rd Comic shops have till January 24 to order.
One of the upcoming MCU shows that are in the works is Ironheart which will focus on Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man, with Dominique Thorne playing the role. As usual, the exact plot details are still under wraps, but now a rumor has emerged which may have revealed who the villain of the series will be.
Marvel Comics has revealed Thor #24 to set to celebrate Thor #750 legacy numbering with comics legends. Those legends include J. Michael Straczynski, Oliver Coipel, Walter Simonson, Dan Jurgens, Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz, Jason Aaron, Das Pastoras, and more!. Taking place after the “God of Hammers” storyline the milestone issue...
After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox you might think that Marvel Studios would have free reign to do anything they want with the characters that have appeared in their decades worth of comics, except for Spider-Man which is still over at Sony. Sadly that is not that case as Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn has confirmed at least two characters that he wants to put in the MCU but legally cannot. As he's said before many, many times, Gunn was asked on Twitter about the possibility of using the character Rom Spaceknight in one of his Guardians movies, sadly, despite the fact that he'd love to, he cant.
The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
Marvel Comics’ latest crossover event includes DEVILS REIGN and Venom’s new era with printings of both DEVILS REIGN #1 AND VENOM #2. These issues will be available beginning February 9 with second printing covers. Venom artwork included is created by Francesco Mobili.
Comments / 0