JusticeForTylerPoston: Grafton man’s alleged killer indicted for murder

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A form of justice has been served in the June 2021 shooting death of Tyler Poston as his alleged killer, Joshua Price, was indicted by the Taylor County grand jury this week.

In July 2021, Price was charged with the murder of Tyler Poston , a 26-year-old Grafton man. According to a criminal complaint, after the June, 25 incident, Taylor County Sheriff’s Department deputies found shell casings on the scene of Poston’s death that matched shell casings in Price’s truck. Analysis of the firearm and shells by ATF agents determined that the weapon used “to murder Tyler Poston” was directly linked to Price.

After Poston’s death, friends and family members, including Poston’s parents, began using social media to share the injustice that they felt led to their son’s death. The Facebook page “Justice for Typer Poston” has more than 2,000 likes and the hashtag #justicefortylerposton was used throughout the investigation on both Facebook and Twitter as people across West Virginia called for people with information that would help the investigation to move forward. The hashtag was promoted by public pages, including the Mon and Preston County Information Page, and used to promote a GoFundMe to cover the costs of Tyler’s funeral.

Several weeks after Tyler’s death, the charges against Price were re-filed with additional details which helped in “confirming Joshua Blake Price murdered Tyler Poston.” After more evidence was retrieved from the scene of the shooting and from the West Side Trading Post, a pawnshop that Price owned, deputies discovered that Price “had planned on killing Tyler Poston.”

Deputies reported that an investigation showed that Price had previously “tried to frame Tyler Poston for possession of child pornography” and that Price “had homicidal ideations toward the victim.” Price was also later charged with arson for trying to burn down Poston’s home in January 2021.

Upon his death, Tyler left behind a girlfriend, a daughter, who was “his little love of his life” according to his obituary , and other family members who still use the hashtag and the Facebook page to remember their lost loved one. The Justice for Tyler Poston Facebook page has been updated almost daily since his death with pictures of Tyler and the hashtag.

Joshua Price is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail

Some form of justice has been served for Tyler Poston as the January 2022 Taylor County grand jury indicted Joshua Price for Poston’s murder. Price is being held, without bond, in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Price’s case will now move on through the circuit court system.

12 News has been following Price since a death occurred at a store he owned . In February of 2020, a man identified as Walter Boyles tried to rob Price’s store, the West Side Trading Post using a realistic-looking fake gun. In response, Price shot Boyles several times with his ‘lawfully carried revolver’, and Boyles died from the wounds. The death was determined to be a justifiable homicide in July 2021, the investigation was closed, and prosecutors then said there were no plans to reopen the investigation. The incident was not related to the murder of Tyler Poston, according to police.

West Side Trading Post on the day that Price fatally shot Walter Boyles in July 2021 (WBOY image)

