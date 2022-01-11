ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata County, CO

Colorado health officials: COVID cases surging in La Plata, Archuleta counties

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262QRJ_0diusE6C00

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Health officials in southwest Colorado say the omicron variant is spreading at unprecedented levels. San Juan Basin Public Health says in La Plata County, 27% of tests results they have received came back positive for COVID-19; In Archuleta County, it’s 29%.

Story continues below

“Our region is currently experiencing an unprecedented surge due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant and we understand this is causing challenges for community members, employers, and schools across the region. It’s very important right now that you stay home if you are sick and follow isolation and quarantine guidance for positive cases and exposures. If you are positive or exposed and don’t know what to do, please call SJBPH or visit our website for more info. We are fortunate to have vaccines and boosters widely available during this spike in cases which will help prevent hospitalizations and limit the severity of illness if you are to be infected. Please get your booster dose right away,” said Liane Jollon in a news release, SJBPH Executive Director.

The numbers are so high, contact tracers cannot call everyone who has tested positive. They are urging residents to wear masks because there is a high probability they will come into contact with someone who has COVID. It will have a better idea of how omicron is affecting hospitalizations in the area in the coming days.

For more testing information, visit sjbpublichealth.org/testing .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Bear Williams
4d ago

San Juan Basin Health Department? Not a mystery there. Typical Colorado tweekers running that show. We had an elder SJBH in Durango who was abused and robbed entirely, by their worker from Durango. No integrity or accountability there.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe business stands ground on COVID vaccine requirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popular restaurant, Izanami located at Ten Thousand Waves is being praised by customers for its vaccine mandate and for its handling of the occasional customer that’s not on board with their policy. The resort has had the policy in place since September. This week one customer refused to show proof […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

MLK march in Albuquerque postponed because of COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque and New Mexico’s MLK State Commission announced Friday that have decided to postpone Saturday’s planned Martin Luther King Jr. march because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Commission Executive Director Leonard Waites said though the in-person event is being postponed “out of an abundance of caution,” a Federal Emergency […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Government
County
La Plata County, CO
State
New Mexico State
La Plata County, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Albuquerque, NM
Coronavirus
County
Archuleta County, CO
Albuquerque, NM
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
La Plata, NM
Durango, CO
Health
Durango, CO
Coronavirus
La Plata County, CO
Government
La Plata County, CO
Health
Archuleta County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
Albuquerque, NM
Health
KRQE News 13

Gov. urges postponing events as COVID cases rise; organizers respond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Event organizers are being put on notice as COVID-19 cases skyrocket. The governor said Thursday, she is urging large indoor and outdoor events to reschedule. “If you’re in a position to cancel an event, a large event, particularly an indoor event — cancel it. Postpone it. Postpone,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

County launches ‘It’s My Santa Fe’ ad campaign

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County is asking residents who want to help their community to go ahead and do it. The City of Santa Fe Environmental Services Division launched the ‘It’s My Santa Fe‘ campaign highlighting simple steps every resident can take to make the city a better place to live. “The past two years have […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Climate crisis rally at Roundhouse Sunday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit in New Mexico is hosting a rally for climate change at the Roundhouse. The Climate Change Leadership Institute is encouraging people to show up and take action to combat the climate crisis. The event will start off with people walking from four directions and finish at the Roundhouse […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposal to tackle unemployment through boot camps at CNM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The legislative session begins on Tuesday at noon and one lawmaker has a unique approach to unemployment. Democratic Senator, Bill Tallman, is pitching legislation that would appropriate $500,000 to Central New Mexico Community College. That money would be earmarked for short-term boot camp training programs for those who are unemployed or […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Southwest Colorado#Krqe En Espa Ol#New Mexico News Podcast#Sjbph#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Dept. of Veterans Services postponing in-person events

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The surge in COVID-19 cases is forcing the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services to postpone all scheduled in-person events and outreach visits in January and February. The hope is to reschedule the events for March. Office visits to filled offices will continue on an appointment-only basis. They will offer remote benefits […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

West Mesa High School hosts COVID-19 vaccine event for children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is highlighting COVID-19 vaccine events in local communities with an upcoming event for children. There will be a vaccine event on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque that will have the capacity to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Governor to deliver live-streamed State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver her State of the State address live-streamed from the governor’s office. Usually, the governor delivers the address on the House floor. However, with a surge in COVID-19 cases, the governor is giving the speech remotely. While this is a short session and the focus is […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRQE News 13

National Guard may help staffing shortages at New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor said Thursday she’s considering seeking help from the National Guard to address COVID-19 staffing shortages at public schools, a move that could mark a first in the nation. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the additional help would ensure that students can remain in the classroom. She said the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposal would make it a felony to operate a chop shop

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of the push to crack down on crime, lawmakers are making another run at ramping up penalties for people who operate chop shops. House Bill 69 would specifically make it a felony to run a business that knowingly deals in stolen vehicles and disassembles them for parts. If convicted, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Comic Con happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizers of Albuquerque Comic Con are expecting a strong turnout this weekend. The event kicked off on Friday at the Convention Center with a sensory-friendly opening for guests on the autism spectrum. Organizers say tickets sales have already been strong for Saturday and Sunday with about 50 celebrity guests in attendance and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County adds 4 electric vehicle charging stations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is making it a little easier for electric vehicle drivers to charge up. Alvardo Square, Los Ranchos, Montano and the Sunport Rail Runner stations will all have level two chargers. That means drivers could fully charge their vehicle in under four hours. There will be a $2 per hour charging […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy