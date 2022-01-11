ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Why Heath Ledger’s Joker Became One of the Most Popular Movie Characters Ever

By ScreenCrush Staff
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There have been a lot of Jokers through the years in TV shows, cartoons, and movies. But Heath Ledger’s Joker stands alone from the rest. For some reason, that version of the character resonated with audiences in a way that no other Joker has before or since. And it can’t just...

screencrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScreenCrush

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

Getting cast in a major Hollywood production as an unknown actor is tough work. It takes a blend of talent, perseverance, timing, and of course, luck. But every now and then, an actor can sense an opportunity to tip the scales in his or her favor. And that’s when it’s time for the classic white lie. As it turns out, lots of high-profile actors have told minor fibs in order to secure the movie and television roles they wanted. At the end of the day, it’s just another part of the business.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

When Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Will Begin Streaming On HBO Max

The days of enjoying Warner Bros. movies, and by extension DC Comics films, on HBO Max the same day that they arrive in theaters is going by the wayside. There aren’t really any “perks” to a pandemic, but during the time when multiplexes were shut down and people were staying home, WB made the shift to release their first-run movies in theaters and on streaming at the exact same time. One of the last movies to enjoy this ability was The Matrix Resurrections, but the availability on streaming likely led to disappointing results at the box office. Or, maybe, everyone just chose to go see Spider-Man: No Way Home instead.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Just Go With It'

“Don’t Look Up” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. This satirical comedy from Adam McKay has been leading the ranking for weeks following its release on Dec. 5. “Don’t Look Up” features a star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Heath Ledger
Person
Jack Nicholson
ScreenCrush

Why Michael Keaton Didn’t Return For A Third Batman Movie

Michael Keaton is returning to the role of Batman after a three-decade hiatus in the upcoming DC film The Flash. The last time Keaton suited up for the role was Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, his sophomore outing as the Caped Crusader. Keaton would then pass the part to Val Kilmer for 1995’s Batman Forever, directed by the late Joel Schumacher. Keaton hasn’t concealed his distaste for Batman Forever over the years, but now, he goes in-depth on why he couldn't return for that third film.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Flash’ Movie Rumors Suggest It Could End the DCEU

The following post contains potential SPOILERS for The Flash. But pretty much all of those potential spoilers are also rumors, and should be taken as such. The interwebs are currently a flutter with a whole bunch of rumors about the plot of The Flash, the long-awaited solo film for DC Comics’ fastest man alive, played by Ezra Miller. It’s already known that the film is inspired by a comic storyline called “Flashpoint,” where time travel alters the world and creates a darker reality that only Flash recognizes and must repair. The outcome of this new reality, according to these rumors — and again, at this point, this is a rumor — would be that The Flash marks the end of the DC Extended Universe, or at least a major departure from everything that has come before, sending it off in a totally different direction in the future.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Batgirl’ Cast List Includes Michael Keaton

The cast list for Batgirl has recently been revealed, and on it is none other than Michael Keaton. According to the Warner Bros.’ 2022 Preview press release, Keaton will be involved in the upcoming HBO Max film — presumably as Batman. Leslie Grace (In The Heights) will be...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘The Batman’ Trailer Reveals More Of Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman

Warner Bros. has shared a new trailer for Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film The Batman. This time, we get to see more of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman as she exchanges blows with the Caped Crusader — as well as a couple of clawed quips. "The Bat and the Cat—it's got a nice ring," says Selina Kyle in one close encounter.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Ledger S Joker#Riddler#Justice League
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, January 12

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Colony, Don't Look Up, and Just Go With It. If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. Something interesting happened on the list for Wednesday, Jan. 12. Don't Look Up, the hit climate change satire that could soon become Netflix's most-watched original film in its first 28 days of release ever, got knocked off the No. 1 spot by a movie I've never even heard of called The Colony. And The Colony wasn't a word of mouth hit that steadily rose up the chart as more people discovered it; it went straight to No. 1 on its first day of release. It's honestly kind of weird that such an unhyped movie (it's not even technically a Netflix original) popped so hard so fast. So what is The Colony? We'll get more into that below, but it's a German-made dystopian sci-fi thriller that also happens to be about climate change. Don't Look Up is at No. 2, and Just Go With It is at No. 3.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Why The Prestige is Christopher Nolan’s Most Underrated Movie

You’ve probably seen the likes of Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight trilogy from famed director Christopher Nolan, but you should consider watching his underappreciated 2006 film The Prestige. “For two hours you’re transported to different times and places in a matter of seconds. Decades of advancing technology have...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

The Scene That Explains the Difference Between the ‘Daredevil’ Movie and Show

There’s only so many different ways you can tell Daredevil’s story. And both the 2003 Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck, and the 2015 Netflix series starring Charlie Cox share a lot of similarities. Both are about blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who secretly fights crime as the vigilante known as Daredevil. Both men have heightened strengths and senses thanks to a childhood accident involving radioactive waste. And both the movie and the show see Daredevil facing off in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen with the Kingpin (played by Michael Clarke Duncan and Vincent D’Onofrio, respectively).
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The Most Memorable Gambling Movie Characters of All Time

Many movies about gambling have been made over the decades, and the characters they contain are among the most memorable in the history of cinema. To prove this once and for all, let’s take a look at some of the impactful personas to appear in gambling-focused films, and what makes them stand out so much.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Here’s Why ‘The Crow’ Should Have Stopped at One Movie

There are a lot of reasons why The Crow should have been kept to a standalone movie and I’ve likely covered a few of them, but the idea to keep things going is still out there and still circulating as many people, myself included, have attempted to state why and how The Crow might be revived. One big reason why it should be left alone, or should have been left alone, is that Brandon Lee was one of the best actors to take the role, and while Jason Momoa is quite popular, it’s tough to say that anyone has been able to take Lee’s place at this time, since he took on the role in a way that’s hard to follow. It’s been attempted more than once, but so far nothing has really come close to the original movie since it’s been a cult classic for a while now, and people have made it clear that Brandon Lee’s version is THE version. That’s about it, the fact that Brandon Lee is no longer around to make the story work once again is one of the biggest issues moving forward.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

10 Actors Who Were the Second Choice For Iconic Movie Roles

When we think about iconic films such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, La La Land, or The Matrix, it’s hard to imagine what those movies would have been like with another actor or actress in the lead. But believe it or not, there are several popular movies that were almost much different due to casting.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Leslie Grace Reveals First Look At Her ’Batgirl’ Movie Costume

Actress Leslie Grace just debuted the first look at her version of Batgirl from her upcoming solo HBO Max movie. Posting on her Instagram, Grace shared a photo of herself in costume with a caption quoting the Batgirl: Year One comic book: “I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘The Batman’ Receives Official Rating From MPAA

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has gotten its official rating from the MPAA. The film is rated PG-13 for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.” (It also apparently has the alternate title Vengeance.) Disturbing content and drug content and strong language...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Ben Affleck Says Making ‘Justice League’ Was ‘The Worst Experience’

If you thought watching the theatrical version of Justice League was painful, just imagine what it was like to make it. Ben Affleck, the film’s Batman, revealed just how brutal the experience was in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. Explaining why he wound up walking away from the solo Batman movie he was originally scheduled to both star in and direct — a project that eventually morphed into Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson — Affleck said he realized that he was “not going to be happy doing this” and wound up moving away from the world of DC Comics.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy