Scientists Expand CRISPR-Cas9 Genetic Inheritance Control in Mammals

Linkage disequilibrium (LD) is the non-random association of alleles at different loci. Squared LD coefficients r2 (for phased genotypes) and \(r_{\Delta}^2\) (for unphased genotypes) will converge to constants that are determined by the sample size, the recombination frequency, the effective population size and the mating system. LD can therefore be used for gene mapping and the estimation of effective population size. However, current methods work only with diploids. To resolve this problem, we here extend the linkage disequilibrium measures to include polysomic inheritance. We derive the values of r2 and \(r_{\Delta}^2\) at equilibrium state for various mating systems and different ploidy levels. For unlinked loci, \({\mathrm{E}}( {\hat r}_{\Delta}^2) \approx \frac{1}{{3({N_e - \eta })}}\) for monoecious and dioecious (with random pairing) mating systems or \(\frac{{3 + f}}{{3\left( {1 + f} \right)\left( {N_e - \eta } \right)}}\) for dioecious mating systems (with lifetime pairing), where f is the number of females in a half-sib family and Î· is a constant related to the ploidy level. We simulate the application of estimating Ne using unphased genotypes. We find that estimating Ne in polyploids requires similar sample sizes and numbers of loci as in diploids, with the main source of bias due to using 0.5 as the recombination frequency.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO