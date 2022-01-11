ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorter Anticoagulation an Option for Young Patients With Provoked VTE

By Todd Neale
tctmd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor patients younger than 21 who have provoked venous thromboembolism (VTE), shortening the length of anticoagulation to prevent a recurrent event is no worse than using it for the standard 3 months, the randomized Kids-DOTT trial shows. One-year cumulative rates of symptomatic recurrent VTE and clinically relevant bleeding were...

www.tctmd.com

