We’ve been watching the COVID-19 cases rise across the state as well as in our local coverage area and wondering how it would impact schools. Yesterday Red Oak ISD announced that due to a rise in cases they would use Friday as a staff development day and students would have a holiday. With Monday being Martin Luther King Day, students would have a four day weekend, hopefully allowing time for those that are sick to recover and others to isolate.

MANSFIELD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO