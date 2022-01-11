ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ online newspaper blasted for report on Ted Cruz's daughter's sexuality

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

A n LGBTQ online newspaper is facing backlash on social media over a report published on Sen. Ted Cruz's teenage daughter.

Social media users piled on criticism after LGBTQ Nation reported Monday on the sexuality of Cruz's daughter, which she revealed on TikTok . Roughly 21 hours after sharing the story on Twitter, the tweet had garnered thousands of quote tweets and comments, some of which were full of profane condemnation.


Among the high-profile people who trashed the news site was conservative commentator Meghan McCain.

"Ted Cruz's daughter is 13-years-old," McCain wrote on Twitter. "This is exploitation of a minor and disgusting ethical malpractice on the part of the media."

TRANSGENDER PERFORMER WINS 'BEST ACTRESS' AT GOLDEN GLOBES


Cruz's daughter began using her TikTok account to answer questions users might have about being the child of a U.S. senator . As of Dec. 30, her account was made private, according to the Dallas Morning News .

The story by LGBTQ Nation claims Cruz's daughter had pronouns and the word "bi" in her account's bio. A screenshot of a comment thread showed her saying she had not told her father about her sexuality yet.

Ted Cruz
Meghan Mccain
WashingtonExaminer

