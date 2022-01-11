LGBTQ online newspaper blasted for report on Ted Cruz's daughter's sexuality

A n LGBTQ online newspaper is facing backlash on social media over a report published on Sen. Ted Cruz's teenage daughter.

Social media users piled on criticism after LGBTQ Nation reported Monday on the sexuality of Cruz's daughter, which she revealed on TikTok . Roughly 21 hours after sharing the story on Twitter, the tweet had garnered thousands of quote tweets and comments, some of which were full of profane condemnation.



Among the high-profile people who trashed the news site was conservative commentator Meghan McCain.

"Ted Cruz's daughter is 13-years-old," McCain wrote on Twitter. "This is exploitation of a minor and disgusting ethical malpractice on the part of the media."

Cruz's daughter began using her TikTok account to answer questions users might have about being the child of a U.S. senator . As of Dec. 30, her account was made private, according to the Dallas Morning News .

The story by LGBTQ Nation claims Cruz's daughter had pronouns and the word "bi" in her account's bio. A screenshot of a comment thread showed her saying she had not told her father about her sexuality yet.

