EPA moves to crack down on dangerous coal ash storage ponds

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have teamed up with Boulder County Health to help analyze air quality following the historic fire. While scientists say initial results were not alarming, there are some caveats. The air quality will likely change with the weather. (credit: CBS) For now? “I basically want to convey good news,” said Carsten Warneke, a research scientist with the NOAA chemical sciences laboratory, “I’ll give an example, so we drove through one of the neighborhoods and we did see some signal from some smoke of course but the biggest signal was actually a car that was...

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO