EPA moves to crack down on dangerous coal ash storage ponds

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is taking its first major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-burning power plants, ordering utilities to stop dumping...

Lummis blocks Biden’s EPA picks in bid to defend coal plants

Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis has stalled confirmation of President Biden’s pick for EPA enforcement chief over concerns about the agency’s handling of coal power plants in her state. Lummis also has placed holds on Biden’s remaining EPA picks, her office confirmed to E&E News. David Uhlmann,...
CenterPoint submits request to extend deadline to close coal ash ponds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this week, the Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to take action to address toxic wastewater from coal-burning power plants, ordering utilities to stop dumping waste into unlined storage ponds and speed up plans to close leaking or otherwise dangerous coal ash sites. [EPA moves to...
EPA denies Bitcoin mining power plant request to continue using coal ash pond for waste

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 11, the EPA denied a request by Greenidge’s Bitcoin Mining operation to continue using their coal ash pond for waste until 2023. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near the shore of Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region to produce about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state’s power grid. The megawatts dedicated to Bitcoin might be enough electricity to power more than 35,000 homes.
EPA denies Wyoming haze plan, possibly shuttering coal plant

COAL: The U.S. EPA says it will deny Wyoming’s proposed changes to a regional haze plan, possibly prompting the closure of two of four units at the Jim Bridger coal power plant in the state. (WyoFile) CLIMATE: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes a bill requiring the state’s...
EPA clarifies coal ash rule, could lead to safer groundwater in Indiana

The Environmental Protection Agency released guidance to clarify how utilities should handle toxic coal ash waste. Coal ash contains heavy metals like mercury, cadmium and arsenic that can seep into groundwater and pollute drinking water sources. Environmental advocates say by clarifying the federal coal ash rule, the EPA is ensuring...
EPA to begin enforcing rule on coal ash waste clean-up

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced it will begin enforcing a 2015 regulation requiring coal-fired power plants to clean up coal ash waste. Under the regulations, the EPA said approximately 500 unlined coal ash surface impoundments nationwide will be required to stop receiving waste and...
New EPA action could mean big changes for Georgia coal ash storage

The Environmental Protection Agency is taking a stronger role in keeping coal ash, the toxic material left over from burning coal to make electricity, away from groundwater. The federal Environmental Protection Agency is taking a new, stronger role in keeping coal ash, the toxic material left over from burning coal to make electricity, away from groundwater. That includes a promised federal framework for coal ash pond closure.
EPA rejects CWLP extension request for coal ash pond closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will not be giving City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) an extension to close its coal ash ponds. Originally, the EPA had slated hundreds of coal ash sites to stop receiving waste and begin closing in April of 2021. CWLP...
Cleanup of ‘Legacy’ Coal Ash Subject of New EPA Regulations (1)

The EPA plans to write new regulations for toxic coal ash impoundments and deny some requests to extend deadlines to close some existing coal ash storage sites, the agency announced Tuesday. Coal ash is a byproduct of burning coal in coal-fired power plants and often contains mercury, cadmium, arsenic and...
NOAA Research Crews Measure Air Quality Levels In Marshall Fire Burn Areas

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have teamed up with Boulder County Health to help analyze air quality following the historic fire. While scientists say initial results were not alarming, there are some caveats. The air quality will likely change with the weather. (credit: CBS) For now? “I basically want to convey good news,” said Carsten Warneke, a research scientist with the NOAA chemical sciences laboratory, “I’ll give an example, so we drove through one of the neighborhoods and we did see some signal from some smoke of course but the biggest signal was actually a car that was...
What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jessica Heiges is a PhD candidate in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at the University of California, Berkeley. Kate O’Neill is a professor of Global Environmental […] The post What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
