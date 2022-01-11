ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Point, WI

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for Mineral Point firefighters

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago
Flags at the Wisconsin State Capitol fly at half-staff on December 2, 2021, in memory of the 8-year-old boy killed in the Waukesha parade tragedy. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. – Gov. Evers ordered the flags to fly at half staff on Wednesday and Friday, in honor of two Mineral Point firefighters.

James Ludlum and Captain Brian Busch were killed last week when a semi struck their firetruck. They were responding to another crash at the time.

“Jim and Brian lost their lives in the pursuit of saving others,” Evers said in a statement Tuesday. “That is a sacrifice that will not be soon forgotten in the hearts and minds of their fellow Wisconsinites.”

Ludlum’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, and Busch’s funeral is scheduled for Friday. The U.S. and Wisconsin state flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on those days.

