If Giants co-owner John Mara got his way, he'd probably like to see running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones (among others) become Giants for life. But don't expect Mara to lay down that edict when his still-to-be-determined general manager and head coach arrive in the building, as it will be that combination of general manager and head coach who will have the loudest say in who gets the "lifer" status.

