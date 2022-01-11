ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

CampusLogic to be acquired by Virginia edtech company

By Andy Blye
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 4 days ago
CampusLogic, a Chandler-based education technology company, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to be...

