CampusLogic to be acquired by Virginia edtech company
CampusLogic, a Chandler-based education technology company, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to be...www.bizjournals.com
CampusLogic, a Chandler-based education technology company, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to be...www.bizjournals.com
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
Comments / 0