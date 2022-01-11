Black Diamond Client View Overview Video

A new law firm is aiming to offer legal counsel for mid-level RIAs who need guidance in compliance oversight without the higher costs of larger practices. The newly announced RIA Lawyers consists of three attorneys previously at the law firm Stark and Stark, including Max Schatzow, an attorney and founder of the compliance blog AdviserCounsel. The firm’s looking to work with RIAs ranging from $100 million to $10 billion in AUM, and its ideal client is sizable enough to have a dedicated chief compliance officer (or chief operating officer taking on the additional role) but may not be in the financial position to attract significantly experienced help.

