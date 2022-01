SMITH COUNTY, Texas — At least one person has died following an overnight, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 31 E. in Smith County. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the three-vehicle crash occurred just before midnight on Highway 31 E., between County Road 233 (Jernigan Rd.) and Wildwood Dr., which is about a mile east of the Jackson Heights Fire Dept.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO