The stock price of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to American Airlines revealing in a filing that the company saw improved expectations for the total revenues of the fourth quarter of 2021 despite a notable number of flight cancellations during the holiday season.

