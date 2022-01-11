Boonslick Regional Library popular books Jan. 8

DEVILS LAKE - New Book Displays: A New You in 2022, New Books from the Bottom Shelf, Staff Picks. Restless Girls by Rachel Hawkins (Adult Fiction). Six stunning twentysomethings are about to embark on a blissful, free-spirited journey—one filled with sun-drenched days and intoxicating nights. But as it becomes clear that the group is even more cut off from civilization than they initially thought, it starts to feel like the island itself is closing in, sending them on a dangerous spiral of discovery. When one person goes missing and another turns up dead, the remaining friends wonder what dark currents lie beneath this impenetrable paradise—and who else will be swept under its secluded chaos.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO