Boonslick Regional Library popular books Jan. 8

Sedalia Democrat
 4 days ago

“The Twelve Jays of Christmas,” by Donna Andrews. “Over My Dead Body,” by Jeffrey Archer. “Child of Light,” by Terry...

www.sedaliademocrat.com

WCIA

Great book club option books with Champaign Public Library

• Registration is open for our virtual author visit from Madeline Miller, author of The Song of Achilles and Circe, which will take place on March 3 at 7 PM. Miller’s retellings of Greek myths have earned her a huge following, and this will be a fantastic event. Get all the details at champaign.org/events.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news: January Book Talk

We’ll be discussing these books in January. -Books & Beyond – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 11a.m., Jan. 19, virtual; – Fiction Book Discussion – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 7p.m., Jan. 5, virtual; – Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Fifth Sum: A New History of the Aztecs’’ by Camilla Townsend, 1p.m. and 7p.m., […]
Devils Lake Daily Journal

What's on the shelf at Lake Region Library

DEVILS LAKE - New Book Displays: A New You in 2022, New Books from the Bottom Shelf, Staff Picks. Restless Girls by Rachel Hawkins (Adult Fiction). Six stunning twentysomethings are about to embark on a blissful, free-spirited journey—one filled with sun-drenched days and intoxicating nights. But as it becomes clear that the group is even more cut off from civilization than they initially thought, it starts to feel like the island itself is closing in, sending them on a dangerous spiral of discovery. When one person goes missing and another turns up dead, the remaining friends wonder what dark currents lie beneath this impenetrable paradise—and who else will be swept under its secluded chaos.
hamlethub.com

Bethel Public Library January Spotlighted Books

Winter is the perfect time to stop by the Bethel Public Library and check out the Friends’ bookshelves located on the 1st floor. January’s featured categories are: “CARTOONS & GRAPHIC NOVELS.” (Available any time the Library is open.) We also have a collection of CDs, DVDs,...
GreenwichTime

Kent Memorial Library to host reading of ‘Bricks and Books’

KENT — The Kent Library Association will kick off the celebration of its 100th birthday with a staged reading of “Bricks and Books: A Dramatized History of the Kent Memorial Library” at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at St. Andrew’s Parish Hall, Kent. The presentation, which traces...
tworivertimes.com

Swapping Recipes and Book Ideas with the Monmouth County Library

During the pandemic, the Monmouth County Library embraced virtual programming, including virtual book clubs. This holiday season Trish Shrodo, reference librarian at the MCL Howell branch, took the concept a step farther, leading a virtual Christmas cookie and book swap Dec. 8. “I’m a happily-ever-after person, in work and in...
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Hayes Library receives 'Mayflower Families' books

FREMONT — The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums received a donation of five books to be used in genealogy research. The books — or “Silver Books” as they are known — have been donated by the Society of Mayflower Descendants of the State of Ohio and the Society of Mayflower Descendants, Toledo Colony. The books are to be used to trace the family histories of descendants of the first settlers in the United States.
Daily Journal

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. Bartels, Erin. The Girl Who Could Breathe Under Water. Breen,...
Daily Leader

Odell Public Library: New books, DVDs at Odell Library

In need of something new to read? Odell Library received new books and DVDs in December. In Adult Fiction, the library has: Autopsy — Patricia Cornwell; The Dark Hours — Michael Connelly; Daughters of War — Dinah Jeffries; Fear No Evil — James Patterson; Flying Angels — Danielle Steel; Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone — Diana Gibaldon; Mercy — David Baldacci; Never — Ken Follett; The Postmistress of Paris — Meg Waite Clayton; The Thursday Murder Club — Richard Osman; Wish You Were Here — Jodi Picoult; The Wolf — J.R. Ward.
ODELL, IL
Door County Pulse

Library Book Clubs to Join in 2022

Looking to start the year right with your reading goals? Meet other readers this year by joining one of the six library book clubs. Some groups plan their reads on six-month schedules, and others for the full year, so check back as more titles are added. In addition, many of these clubs have Facebook groups to join. Visit doorcountylibrary.org/groups to get the links and details.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
ahherald.com

Escape to a Book – Library Offers Several Virtual Programs

MANALAPAN – Books, book discussions, searching books for family history as well as how to sell a book are on tap in January on the Monmouth County Library’s virtual series of programs, most available at no cost or library card in the broad range of programs the county offers both in its headquarters and branches as well as in virtual programs.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
cassville-democrat.com

Imagination Library sends free book each month

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has taken the country by storm since 1995 for the children in her home county. The program’s inspiration came to Parton from her father’s inability to read or write. It aims to put a book in a child’s hands every month from birth until age 5.
Cleveland Scene

The Top 10 Most Popular Novels, Non-Fiction Books, Cookbooks and Kid's Books in the Cuyahoga County Library System in 2021

Just because it's already the second week of 2022 doesn't mean it's too late for one last 2021 look-back, especially when it comes courtesy of the Cuyahoga County Public Library. As usual, the system in its newsletter today released its most-borrowed titles across fiction, non-fiction, movies, children's and teen books...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WDIO-TV

In-person book clubs are returning to the Duluth Public Library

Hooked on books? After a two-year pandemic hiatus, book clubs are coming back to the Duluth Public Library. Starting in February, the Main Library will be offering four in-person book clubs based on your reading interests. Each month, members will pick out what to read and meet once a month to talk about it.
Morning Journal

Lorain Library Friends prepare for book sale

Area bibliophiles can add to their collections starting Jan. 13 at the Main Library of the Lorain Public Library System. The library has changed hours and canceled programs this month due to rising numbers of infections due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the first of three annual book sales...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

First Quarterly Classics Book Club With Perry Library

The beginning of a new year brings with it a brand new slate of programming with the Perry Public Library. The library will be offering the first Quarterly Classics Book Club meeting in-person at 7 p.m. on January 11th at Carnegie Library Museum in Perry. The title for the upcoming discussion is Nicholas Nickle by Charles Dickens. Future book club meetings include April 12th, July 12th and October 11th.
kmuw.org

Wichita Public Library offers more than books

For ages 2-6, there’s a live storytime every Friday at 10:30 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page. There’s a STEAM activity — that’s science, technology, engineering, art and math — every month for ages 5-8. Pick up your kit at the library to follow along with a live demonstration on January 15 at 2:30 p.m. Ages 9-11 can meet up on Zoom on January 12 at 5 p.m. for a Wish Upon a Star origami craft project.
lansingks.org

Library - January Book Club

The Adult Book Club will be meeting on Thursday, January 13th to discuss "The Fated Sky" and "The Relentless Moon" by Mary Robinette Kowal. Join the book club either in person - please contact a librarian to RSVP! - or virtually via Zoom to discuss this story.
Sun-Gazette

Friends of the Library to host book review talk

Barb Jarmoska will review “Up to Heaven and Down to Hell” by Colin Jerolmack at the Friends’ Book Review event on Feb. 4, 2022. In 2013, Colin Jerolmack, a sociology and environmental studies professor from NYU, packed up his belongings, drove to Williamsport and rented an apartment on Fourth Street.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

