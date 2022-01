Forged by fire. That’s how the most dangerous weapons are formed. They must go through the flames and take hit after hit in order to be molded into something that can take down any foe. That’s this year’s path for a Good Hope team that is accustomed to racking up wins. The Raiders have gone through a gauntlet of a schedule that may have them 10-9, but you won’t find a team that is more battle tested.

GOOD HOPE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO