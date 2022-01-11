ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Here’s a Doctor’s Take on Why Weight Training Is Necessary as We Age

By Scott “Future” Felstead
Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4mtL_0diunpr000
Yuri_Arcurs / Getty

It’s an often-forgotten fact that being strong on the outside requires us to have a healthy, solid frame on the inside. Many gymgoers spend a great deal of time focusing on their aesthetics without paying proper attention to the all-important foundation, but it is essential to realize that big and beautiful muscles require support from solid, healthy bones. Skeletal density is essential for mobility, injury protection and mineral storage but as we age, our bones often need more attention, leading many to question whether it’s still ok to still lift weights as we hurtle through our 40s.

Maturity also brings the increased risk of a lack of bone density, leading to more fragile or brittle bones (osteoporosis). Linda A. Russell, MD, member of the Hospital for Special Surgery, and a New York City-based expert in rheumatology, perioperative medicine, and metabolic bone, explains how we can keep our bones strong, and whether it’s still OK to lift weights as we get older.

What happens to our bones as we age?

“There are two major bone cell types,” Russell says. “The osteoclast, and the osteoblast. From the day that we are born, until around age 25 to 30, we make more bone than we lose. So, the bone strength gets better and better. And then somewhere around 25 and 30, we all sadly reach our peak bone density, and that’s the strongest that our bones will ever be. Then, as we start the normal aging process, we start to lose more bone than we make and slowly the bone density begins to decline.”

Can men just be given testosterone replacement therapy to reverse this process?

Men don’t go through a menopause,” Russell says. “But they do have a slow lowering of their testosterone levels. We don’t like to give elderly men TRT because it increases the risk of prostate cancer. I saw a young gentleman in his 30s, who had low testosterone levels and osteoporosis. We would probably supplement him (with testosterone), but with more elderly men we generally don’t.”

Is weightlifting a good way to maintain healthy bones naturally, even as we age?

“You know, it really depends on the individual and how much of their time they devote to fitness,” says Dr. Russell. “The interesting thing is that weight-bearing exercises are wonderful for bones. So, if you participate in a regular weight-bearing exercise program, your bone health will be absolutely better. And we know that, for instance, if you go into space, astronauts lose lots of bone because there is no gravity. If you take someone who is

sick, and you put them in a hospital bed, within about two weeks they’ll start losing bone. The more that you can have activities where you are against gravity, the better your bone health is going to be.”

How important is the relationship between muscle mass and strong healthy bones?

“Muscle is attached to bone. Muscle pulls on bone. The stronger the muscle, the greater the pull on the bone, and the better it is for the bone,” says Russell. “So, if you have somebody that is really well defined, they have a nice cardio program, and a nice weight-strengthening program, then that’s going to be beneficial. If you take a 40-year-old, who is a couch potato, and has some adiposity (fat) around their middle, they are not going to be as healthy as someone who’s hitting the gym five days a week. Strong muscle helps bone, age is important, but for me, being a rheumatologist and seeing people of all ages, it’s really their fitness that speaks more than their age.”

Russell points out that a good workout program becomes even more essential as we reach our 40s, because muscle mass is already beginning to decline naturally. “You lose about a third of a pound of muscle mass per year,” she says. “You can work hard so that this doesn’t happen. You can exercise and do your weight training, but if you’re just a guy that doesn’t really exercise you will start losing muscle and if you looked at an MRI of the that muscle, it has more fat interspersed with the muscle. For someone that is very fit, there is very little fat in the muscle shown on an MRI.”

What should men avoid to maintain healthy bones?

“A risk factor for osteoporosis is having more than three alcoholic beverages per day,” says Russell. “There are probably a good number of people that drink at least that much alcohol per day. It’s not ideal for bone.”

In addition, Russell adds that it is important to get checked out by a doctor because problems with bones can often be caused by other medical issues. “Rheumatoid arthritis is associated with bone loss,” she says. “A lot of liver diseases are also associated with bone loss. If you have rheumatoid arthritis and you are treated with medication, you reduce the chances of bone loss. But some medications are associated with bone loss, like prednisone, or medications used to treat prostate cancer because they are trying to lower the testosterone level. Tobacco is also very bad for bone health. Tobacco is directly toxic to the osteoblast, the cell that makes bone.”

So, it’s good to keep lifting in my 40s and beyond?

At any age, studying proper lifting form and not trying to move a force that is too heavy for you is a good idea to prevent injury, bone and joint problems. And in terms of minerals, Dr. Russell points out that vitamin D and calcium are essential for bone health, and these can

often be consumed through a normal diet, so make sure you include proper nutrition within your training resume. But when it comes to lifting weights, you still have plenty of life in those old bones!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Health#Bone Density#Weight Training#Bone Mineral Density
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and These Are the Foods and Drinks That Make You Pee More Frequently’

There are moments in life—say when you’re pregnant, of a certain age, or just set a goal for yourself to double your water intake—when peeing like, all the time, is inevitable. But even in those stages of life there are things that can be done to mitigate bathroom runs. In fact, no matter your age or gender there are specific foods and drinks that will, if consumed plentifully, make you feel like you have to pee roughly a thousand times a day.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
thekatynews.com

Best vitamins for depression

Mental health conditions are serious issues that we should focus on. However, we choose to ignore them. Depression – a mood disorder is common amongst people. Depression is termed in different ways. Some call it a major depressive disorder, and some clinical depression. When people have depression, they do...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
belmarrahealth.com

Does Red Wine Really Lower Blood Pressure?

Hey, if you can lower blood pressure and improve your heart health with red wine, why not drink up over the holidays, right?. Red wine’s effect on circulation, vein and artery health, and overall heart health can be overblown. And why wouldn’t they be? It essentially serves as an excuse to do something a lot of people enjoy.
DRINKS
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
Insider

How much alcohol you have to drink before it weakens your immune system

This article was medically reviewed by Scott Kaiser, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician and geriatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center. Alcohol does weaken the immune system, when consumed excessively. One to two drinks a day is generally considered safe, and likely doesn't weaken the immune system significantly. You...
DRINKS
Muscle And Fitness

Muscle And Fitness

1K+
Followers
477
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate source for workouts, diet plans, motivation, and expert advice on gaining strength, losing fat and building the body you want.

 https://muscleandfitness.com/feed/newsbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy