In Omaha, the Storm Chasers announced a series of front-office hires and promotions. “New people mean new ideas and new experiences, and we should have plenty of them in 2022,” Vice President/General Manager Laurie Schlender said via press release. “All of us are looking forward to experiencing 2022 differently with the talented and experienced staff joining us in the Omaha metro area. Our front office expansion shows our dedication to providing the best possible experience at Werner Park in 2022 and beyond and we couldn’t be more excited to see everyone here on April 12th for Opening Day.”

