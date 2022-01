The last time the U.S. Government stopped travel over the border it meant many hunters, cabin owners, and Minnesota tourists had to stay home. I talked to a couple of people that owned cabins in Canada and couldn't travel to it. So, in order to keep it up, they were forced to hire someone to stay in it or at least check on it in order to make sure it wasn't taken over by animals.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO