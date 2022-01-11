Bronx tower owners hit with $3B class-action lawsuit over fire that killed 17 people

A $3 billion, class-action suit alleges that the current and former owners of a Bronx apartment tower should be held liable for the fatal fire there that killed 17 people — and a related filing says everyone affected should get $1 billion each because city officials are also “responsible” for the tragedy.

The suit filed Tuesday by two tenants of 333 E. 181st St. alleges that the landlords “had actual notice of defective conditions” at the 19-story building, where officials have said a self-closing door malfunctioned and let smoke pour out of an apartment that was set ablaze by a space heater Sunday.

Married couple Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez, the lead plaintiffs, are seeking $1 billion in compensatory damages for alleged negligence and another $2 billion in punitive damages on behalf of themselves and “all others similarly situated.”

Another plaintiff, Jessika Valdez, 38, told The Post that her door to her 18th-floor apartment “never closed on its own” during the 15 years she’s lived there.

“We always had to pull it closed,” she said.

“If you’re renting to me, it’s OK if you don’t have an emotional tie to me, but you have to protect your investment. I’m your investment.”

The defendants named in the Bronx Supreme Court suit include the building’s joint-venture owner, Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, and its three member companies, Lich Investment Group, Belveron Partners, and Camber Property Group.

The other defendants are former building owners Cammeby’s International Group and the company’s founder, real-estate tycoon Rubin Schron of Brooklyn, who sold the property in 2019.

The class-action suit supplanted another court filing by Reyes and Martinez earlier in the day.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Robert Vilensky, also filed a notice of claim against the city; the Department of Buildings; the Department of Housing, Preservation and Development; former Mayor Bill de Blasio and Housing Commissioner Melanie La Rocca.

It seeks $1 billion each for everyone who joins the planned class-action case.

That notice says the shutting devices, or “returns,” on self-closing apartment doors “become rusty over time and the springs on the door returns need to be replaced over time.” It alleges that city officials “failed in every way” to make sure that happened at 333 E. 181st St.

It also says that the city, de Blasio and La Rocca “have known of this condition for many, many years now and certainly since December 28, 2017,” when 13 people were killed in a fire at 2363 Prospect Ave. in The Bronx.

“At that time, [de Blasio] promised to ensure that the building department inspectors inspected all buildings for these issues,” Vilensky wrote.

“Yet it is obvious that said Department Building [sic] and politicians only give ‘lip service’ to safety issues and are responsible for the resulting injuries and deaths.”

The notice includes a copy of a Monday report by The Post about how the building racked up more than two dozen violations and complaints since 2014, one year after Schron got nearly $25 million in state loans for repairs and upgrades.

“When I heard about what happened on Sunday, my blood boiled because this was a preventable accident and a preventable fire. By that, I mean the fire spreading,” Vilensky told The Post.

In a prepared statement, Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC said, “We are devastated by this terrible tragedy and are cooperating fully with the Fire Department and other agencies as they continue to investigate.”

The city’s Law Department also issued a statement that said, “This was a horrific tragedy and too many lives were lost. There is an active investigation into this tragic incident. We’ll review the claim.”

Cammeby’s and Schron didn’t immediately return a request for comment.