SEE IT: Jimmy Kimmel shares tearful tribute to Bob Saget, ‘He was very kind to everyone’

Jimmy Kimmel described Bob Saget as being “kind to everyone” and “funny for real” during a tearful tribute on his first show after the actor’s death.

Kimmel became emotional throughout the pre-taped segment Monday as he reflected on his friendship with the “Full House” star, who was found dead Sunday at age 65.

“He was very kind to everyone, and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel said Saget and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, were the people everyone wanted to spend time with at parties.

“You’d go straight to them and stay for as long as you could, because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone,” Kimmel said.

A cause of death has not been released for Saget, who was pronounced dead by emergency officials who responded to his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room. An autopsy Monday determined there wasn’t any evidence of drug use or foul play in the actor’s death.

Saget, who had three daughters, portrayed Danny Tanner on all eight seasons of “Full House,” and had a large following as a stand-up comedian.

“When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot,” Kimmel said. “So I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife Kelly and to his friends who loved him so much.”

Kimmel said fans looking for ways to remember Saget could support the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to treating and curing the autoimmune disorder scleroderma. Saget was already supporting fund-raisers to combat scleroderma when his sister Gay, who died from the disease, was diagnosed, Kimmel said.